Bryan Police Investigating A Collision That Kills A Motorcyclist

Bryan police is investigating a Thursday afternoon collision where a motorcyclist was killed and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision took place in the 2700 block of South Texas, which is north of Villa Maria in the area of Readfield Meats and the Kettle restaurant.

BPD initially reported the collision on social media around 4:30 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., South Texas remained closed as officers continued their investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist who died has not been released.