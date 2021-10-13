Bryan Police Identify The Person Who Died In A Monday Night Crash On Villa Maria In Bryan

A Bryan woman was the person who was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night on Villa Maria near Texas.
Bryan police report 28 year old Alexandra Gutierrez was ejected from the back seat after the car struck a utility pole.
The driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.
A front seat passenger who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries has been released.
Original story:
One person has died and two were injured following a single vehicle crash Monday night just before midnight in Bryan on Villa Maria in the block west of Texas.
Bryan police tweeted a car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One of two passengers died after being ejected. Their name has not been released.
The driver and a second passenger were taken to a hospital. The driver is in critical condition. The second passenger was transported with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.