Bryan Police Identify The Person Who Died In A Monday Night Crash On Villa Maria In Bryan

A Bryan woman was the person who was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night on Villa Maria near Texas.

Bryan police report 28 year old Alexandra Gutierrez was ejected from the back seat after the car struck a utility pole.

The driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A front seat passenger who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries has been released.

