Bryan Police Goes To Social Media In An Attempt To Stop Rumors

The Bryan police department goes to social media in an attempt to stop rumors following two sexual assaults last weekend.

Officer Kole Taylor says they are getting a lot of questions from people reading social media posts containing incorrect information.

Taylor says their resources are being diverted from the investigation by dealing with unfounded rumors.

Taylor says there are no other sexual assault reports in the city of College Station nor on the Texas A&M campus that are linked to the investigation that is ongoing in Bryan.

CSPD and UPD are assisting with BPD’s investigations.

Another unfounded rumor taking up law enforcement resources is the report of someone placing zip-ties on trash cans.

Taylor says to monitor and share updates from law enforcement social media.

And local law enforcement continue to encourage reports of suspicious activity.

Click below for comments from Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

