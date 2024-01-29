Bryan Police Death Investigation Could Be A Murder

Bryan police is dealing for the first time with a new state law regarding someone who died with fentanyl in their system.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News they are waiting on the results of an autopsy and toxicology information of a person whose name has not released.

While BPD’s daily incident report labels the case from last Friday (January 26) as a murder, the spokesman says it is still unknown if it is a murder.

The only reason for the label is new legislation that says if a deceased person consumed fentanyl that was not prescribed, the death can be treated as a murder.

The new state law, according to BPD, increases penalties on those who illegitimately supply fentanyl.