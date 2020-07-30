Bryan Police Arrests On Child Endangerment And Vehicle Theft Charges

An ex-boyfriend returning to a Bryan apartment on Monday to retrieve the last of his personal items finds two children home alone. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 28 year old Ariel Burney was found at her job. She told officers the seven year old children could contact her with their iPad’s. After officers determined there was no internet connection, Burney was arrested on child endangerment charges. She remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 dollars. The children were placed with CPS.

A suburban Houston man arrested Monday in Bryan for stealing a car in College Station tells Bryan police the car was stolen from him. According to the BPD arrest report, a friend of the victim spotted the car, the victim retrieved it outside a convenience store, then the suspect ran after the car as it was driving away. The victim drove from 29th and Barak to Tanglewood Park, where the victim called police. When the victim spotted the suspect on the other side of the park, the officer told the victim to drive away. The suspect, who had picked up a ride from a stranger, told the driver to not stop for police. Instead, the good samaritan stopped, the suspect said he car was stolen, then the suspect was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and illegal possession of 20 Clonazepam pills. 25 year old Hadley Shuman of Tomball was in jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.