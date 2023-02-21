Bryan Police Arrests Follows Four Traffic Incidents

Bryan police respond to a hit and run crash with injuries that results in a driver’s arrest on multiple charges including DWI with three prior convictions. BPD arrest reports indicate one of four people inside a pickup that was rear ended by a car was taken to the hospital for treatment non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car, who walked away, was found by police at his home. 43 year old Daniel Saragosa of Bryan, who was also arrested for engaging in deadly conduct and causing an accident involving an injury, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $75,000 dollars.

A College Station man driving a car last week that is pulled over by Bryan police for going 12 miles over the speed limit leads to his arrest on a charge of stealing a car in College Station last May. According to the College Station police arrest report, the car that was stolen was left unlocked and with the keys in the ignition. Two days after the theft, the car was hit by gunfire. The day after the car was found, DNA from a fast food drink cup and a receipt had a fingerprint that both belonged to the man who was arrested. 20 year old Semaj Nelson, who was arrested on charges of stealing the car and from the traffic stop, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a gun with 37 rounds in the magazine, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $26,000 dollars.

A Bryan man’s 43rd trip to the Brazos County jail began with a traffic stop by Bryan police for not having insurance. 38 year old Earnest Gooden Jr. is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $24,000 dollars on charges of driving with an invalid license with at least three prior convictions. Online Brazos County court records show Gooden is awaiting three trials for driving with an invalid license. That follows seven felony and 17 misdemeanor convictions on other charges dating back to 2002.

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for speeding on Highway 21 led to the arrest of the driver and the search for two passengers who ran away. The arrest report stated the officer believed those in the car were selling marijuana. That is after finding $2,247.50 dollars and the driver saying he was unemployed, along with the officer finding 19.4 grams (.0648 ounces) of marijuana, clear sandwich bags, and a digital scale. 22 year old Dameont Jackson of Bryan was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and not having a drivers license. Jackson, who is awaiting trial on a charge of evading arrest in July 2021, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $2,365 dollars.