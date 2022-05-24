Bryan Police Arrests Follow A Pickup Rear Ending A Motorcycle And After A Traffic Stop For Outdated Registration

Two motorcyclists were injured in north Bryan Sunday night when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by a woman who was arrested on multiple charges. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the driver of the truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Then as the motorcycle passed the truck, the driver of the truck made an offensive gesture with her middle finger. That was followed by the truck striking the motorcycle as it slowed down to turn into a parking lot. A passenger on the motorcycle is hospitalized with a crushed diaphragm and lacerations on both legs. The driver sustained undisclosed injuries. The driver of the pickup was taken to jail after failing field sobriety tests. 21 year old Keyla Lopez Salazar of Bryan is held on charges that includes intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Salazar is also being held for immigration authorities.

A Bryan police officer who stopped a car with vehicle registration that was two days past its expiration date arrested the driver on multiple charges. 29 year old Marqushia Lee of Bryan was charged with driving with a invalid license with five prior convictions that took place in the last four years. Lee was also jailed on seven other traffic warrants from Bryan police. Three accused her of driving with an invalid license and two involve not having child safety seats.