Bryan Police Arrest Two On Drug Charges And One Of Two For Stealing From A Construction Site Is Held On Multiple Charges

Bryan police executing a search warrant of a home between Henderson Park and Jane Long intermediate school resulted in the arrest of two of three residents on drug charges. 22 year old Coby Brewer is accused of possessing with the intent to sell more than four and a half pounds of chocolate bars containing illegal mushrooms, almost four pounds of marijuana, and 76 THC vape cartridges. 21 year old Katelyn Combs is accused of possessing more than eight ounces of THC oil. Officers also seized $1,603 dollars in cash. Brewer is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $97,000 dollars. Combs is out of jail after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.

Four Bryan police officers were involved in arresting two men, one who ran away from officers, after receiving a citizens report of $200 dollars of lumber being stolen from a construction site south of Midtown Park. The man who was caught after a foot chase is also in jail on six warrants from Brazos County and a probation violation from Walker County. 21 year old Andrew Carter of Bryan is held on bonds totaling $77,000 dollars on a new charge of evading arrest with a prior conviction and warrants that include evading officers twice last year and criminal mischief. A third person who the witness saw help load lumber into a van was not found.