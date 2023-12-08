Bryan Police Arrest Two Men For Driving With An Invalid License With Multiple Convictions

Bryan police arrest a local man for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions in local municipal courts and 14 guilty pleas in district courts. The BPD arrest report says an officer stopped a pickup truck Wednesday night (December 6) that failed to use their turn signal. Online records show it is the 39th time since 1989 that 54 year old William Charles Johnson Jr. was booked in the Brazos County jail. As of Friday afternoon (December 8), he remains held in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond.

A Madisonville man who has been convicted of driving with an invalid license eight times in five jurisdictions outside of Brazos County, is arrested for the same offense by Bryan police. The BPD arrest report says an officer on Wednesday night (December 6) saw a car that did not come to a complete stop. The driver, 37 year old Rickey Murray, is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond. The arrest report says Murray’s prior convictions…dating back more than 11 years, are from the cities of Sealy, Baytown, Deer Park, and Houston; and from San Jacinto County.