Bryan Police Arrest Three Dallas Area Men On Multiple Charges After A Victim Tracks His Stolen Jeep

Bryan police received a call Tuesday morning before sunrise from a local man who said he was tracking his stolen Jeep with an app.

The victim told officers the Jeep was at the gas station in front of the Walmart on Briarcrest.

That led to the arrest of three Dallas area men on charges of unauthorized use of the Jeep, two vehicle burglaries, illegal possession of checks and debit cards, and stealing a handgun.

According to the arrest report, one of the three told officers they came to B/CS to commit burglaries at undisclosed gated apartment complexes that had the front gates open.

25 year old Sherman Evans of Dallas and 21 year old Rahzell Anderson of DeSoto were released from jail after posting bonds totaling $23,000 dollars apiece.

26 year old Dimitri Gaten of Cedar Hill, who is also charged with parole violation, remains in jail on bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.