Bryan Police Arrest The Fiancée Of A Moped Driver Who Was Rear Ended On A Charge Of Assaulting The Other Driver

The driver of a car that rear-ended a moped on Wellborn Road in Bryan last week was assaulted by a woman who was yelling that her fiancée was driving the moped.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, a firefighter tried to subdue the woman before an officer shot her thigh with a Taser.

While the woman was being handcuffed, she was holding a large clump of hair and she was yelling at the assault victim.

19 year old Alyssa Myers was taken to jail after she was arrested for misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

The driver of the moped, who was stopped to make a left turn on a stretch of Wellborn Road that has no left turn lane, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

BPD reported the driver who was assaulted also sustained a bruise under an eye. She also said her head, neck, and shoulder were hurting.

Myers is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.