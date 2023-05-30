Bryan Police Arrest Six For Stealing A Parked SUV That Was Left Running

Bryan police arrest six people between the ages of 15 and 20 following the report of a stolen SUV Saturday during the midnight hour.

A BPD officer spotted the SUV about one and a half hours later and about three miles away.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the SUV was parked and left unlocked and running.

The driver, 17 year old Dequinton Adams of Bryan, remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a directive to apprehend on an undisclosed charge.

One of five passengers, 17 year old Jakaria Cooks of Bryan, remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a charge of felony theft and a directive to apprehend on an an undisclosed charge.

Another passenger, 18 year old Trayvon Turner of Bryan, remained in jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond on a felony theft charge.

Two other passengers, 17 year old Nickayla Edwards of Bryan and 19 year old Rodney Wilson Jr. of Bryan, have been released from jail after posting $5,000 dollar bonds after they were were arrested for felony theft.

And the fifth passenger is a 15 year old who was taken to the juvenile detention center following his arrest for felony theft.