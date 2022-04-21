Bryan Police Arrest On Charges Of Stealing Trailers In Bryan And College Station

Bryan police find stolen trailers from Bryan and College Station on property northeast of Bryan.

And a man who was not supposed to be on the property was arrested for the thefts.

31 year old Joshua Baker of College Station is accused of taking an enclosed utility trailer containing an estimated $15,000 dollars of tools from Bryan, and a customized camper trailer from College Station.

According to the BPD arrest report, the landowner told officers that Baker and the trailers were not supposed to be on the property.

The victims confirmed ownership of the trailers.

Baker, who was booked in the Brazos County jail for the 19th time in 13 years, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.