Bryan Police Arrest More People Who Are Accused Of Trying To Illegally Get Money From Banks

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.

A Bryan woman is arrested on a charge of using a stolen drivers license at a local bank to attempt to withdraw $100 dollars from the victim’s account. Bank employees told Bryan police according to the arrest report that the victim told them that her vehicle was recently broken into and her driver’s license and debit card were stolen. 25 year old Victoria Lopez was also taken to jail on five warrants from Brazos County and Bryan municipal courts.