Bryan Police Arrest Man Who Is Accused Of Breaking Into A Home And Touching An 11 Year Old Girl While Wearing No Clothes

An 11 year old Bryan girl finds a stranger in her bedroom at one in the morning wearing no clothes and touching her.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, the girl screams and the man ran away.

He leaves behind in the bedroom, two hooded sweatshirts and a pair of sneakers.

Officers find the man about six hours later and he is arrested on charges of breaking into the home and sexual contact with a child.

Investigators determine he entered the home near Sue Haswell Park through an unlocked patio door.

At the Brazos County jail, he is accused of threatening to kill a BPD officer.

37 year old Randy Greer Jr. of Bryan remained in jail Tuesday afternoon from last Friday’s arrests in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 dollars.