Bryan Police Arrest Man For Three Residential Burglaries This Month And College Station Police Arrest Three Men For Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter

Bryan police investigating four home burglaries that took place during an eight day period earlier this month arrest someone who lives less than one mile from the victims. According to BPD arrest reports, the break ins took place December 9th, 10th, 14th, and 16th. Officers find some of the merchandise during a search of his bedroom and at a pawn store. The arrest reports also state the person who was arrested was recorded on security video standing outside two more homes. 29 year old Treveon Davis is accused of burglaries of three homes. He remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $285,000 dollars. According to online records, Davis was released from jail October 18 after his arrest August 15 for a parole violation and eight Bryan municipal court warrants. When he was arrested on the new charges December 20, that was Davis’s 25th jail booking since October of 2009.

College Station police respond to a citizen’s report of seeing three men stealing catalytic converters from the parking lot of an apartment complex yesterday (TU) just before one a-m. An officer arrived at Campus Village apartments in time to stop the car that was reported by the citizen. According to the CSPD arrest report, the officer searched the car after smelling marijuana. The officer found in the car a reciprocating saw and a saw blade, and a catalytic converter. Other officers found another vehicle where the catalytic converter had been cut and paint flakes and metal shavings were on the ground. That led to three men being arrested on charges of attempted criminal theft. 17 year old Graylon Wilson of Webster, 23 year old Calvin Coutee of Houston, and 26 year old Terrance Smith of Houston are out of jail after posting $5,000 dollar bonds.