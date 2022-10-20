Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup

The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan.

Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment.

According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went around the gates at Groesbeck and Finfeather to try and beat the train.

The train struck the rear of the truck and caused a flat tire on the left rear wheel.

Firefighter E-M-T’s checked the girl after she complained of pain to her side, but she was not transported.

44 year old Jonathan McDonald, who was arrested last Friday, was released from jail on Monday after posting a $5,000 thousand dollar bond.