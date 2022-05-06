Bryan Police Arrest Local Sports Medicine Doctor On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Two Patients

A local sports medicine doctor who formerly worked at Texas A&M has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two patients last year at his office.

According to Bryan police arrest reports, 44 year old Kory Gill assaulted a woman in April of last year as he was providing treatment for an injured back.

A second woman, who met Gill when he was working at A&M, was being treated at his office for hip pain when she was assaulted last November.

Gill was arrested Wednesday and is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars.

Texas A&M officials say Gill worked at the Health Science Center (HSC) from July of 2009 through this past February.

Officials at the A&M athletic department said Dr. Gill worked at games and team practices on a periodic basis through the same time frame he was at the HSC.

Gill’s departure was the month after Bryan police began the investigation of the first victim.

BPD was notified of a possible second victim from a Title IX investigator.