Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations

A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges.

Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church.

The car then ran a stop sign and drove recklessly…putting other motorists in danger…as the car continued on East 29th into College Station, then going east on University, north on the freeway frontage road, and west on Briarcrest, then back to where the pursuit first began on Windsor Drive outside the home of the driver’s grandmother.

21 year old Corbin Salvaggio was arrested for DWI, reckless driving, evading and resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Salvaggio was released from the Brazos County jail Friday afternoon after posting bonds totaling $25,000 dollars.