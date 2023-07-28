Bryan Police Arrest Four Men For Stealing Cash From A Bank ATM In Wichita, Kansas

Bryan police arrest four men on charges of taking more than $21,000 dollars from an ATM machine outside a bank in Wichita, Kansas.

The arrest reports from Houston police tracked a rented SUV from the rental location in Houston to Wichita and back into Texas.

After Houston police asked BPD for assistance, the SUV was stopped Thursday afternoon on the freeway.

One of the passengers told BPD officers the large amount of cash came from gambling the last three or four days.

BPD officers found clothing in the vehicle that matched surveillance video from the ATM machine.

The video also showed the men hooking a truck to the ATM and pulling it open to access the cash.

BPD officers recovered cash that matched the approximate value of what was taken.

The men, who range in age from 25 to 27, remain held in lieu of $50,000 dollar bonds on felony theft charges.

Jail records list the hometowns of only one of the men, 25 year old Stanley Varner of Fresno. Also arrested were 26 year old Devon Williams, 26 year old Travoin Wright, and 27 year old Johnathan Walker.

Varner is also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.