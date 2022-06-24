Bryan Police Arrest For Aggravated Kidnapping And Armed Robbery And College Station Police Arrests For Check Forgery And Criminal Trespassing

A College Station woman has been in jail since Tuesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and armed robbery that took place more than four months ago. 18 year old Emily Sustaita is one of three people College Station police identify as participating in what she told officers according to arrest reports of an “ill formed” plan that “did not go to how it was supposed to.” The victim said the suspects were taking him to east of Conroe to pick up a car that he had purchased. Sustaita, who was driving, told officers that the victim was supposed to be strangled until he became unconscious. Then they would drive back to Bryan where they would use the victim’s keys to get into his apartment and take a large sum of money. Instead, the victim fought back, the suspects returned to Bryan, and victim got away. As of Friday evening, Sustaita remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.

Another attempted check forgery takes place at a local bank. College Station police responded to the bank Thursday after an employee found out the victim did not authorize a check for almost $3,000 dollars. 44 year old Timothy Hebert of Bryan was arrested for the forgery, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and a parole violation. According to the CSPD arrest report, Hebert told officers he was cashing the check for an unidentified person who would pay him $250 dollars.

College Station police responding to a reported burglary at a home find the suspect on the floor being held by two men. The victim told officers according to the arrest report that she was down the street with friends when she was alerted on her phone of someone outside her home’s front door. When the victim got home, the suspect was inside. A Bryan woman, 36 year old Stella Arellano, was arrested for criminal trespassing. It is the 20th time Arellano has been booked in the Brazos County jail in the last 16 years and the fifth time in the last nine months. She is also being held on three Bryan municipal court warrants on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia.