Bryan Police Arrest Five Men On Drug And Other Charges

Bryan police arrest five local men after watching the comings and goings of people at a home between the city cemetery and Mount Calvary cemetery.

BPD’s tactical response team and multiple other officers were involved in Wednesday’s apprehension of the men and the search of five vehicles and a home on Paris Street, which is off Waco and south of Old Kurten.

According to BPD arrest reports, officers found seven guns and between one and seven ounces of marijuana, illegal mushrooms, and crack and powder cocaine.

Four of the five men were charged with evading arrest. And three of them were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

All five are known to local authorities. According to online records, the group has a combined 55 bookings in the Brazos County jail.

20 year old Martrevious Gafford of College Station was charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest. This is Gafford’s sixth jail booking since April of 2020.

20 year old Jaylon Walter of College Station was charged with evading arrest. This is Walter’s fourth jail booking since June of 2022.

29 year old Deiontre Washington of Bryan was charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest. This is Washington’s 11th jail booking since July of 2012.

30 year old Riheim Phillips of Bryan was charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a weapon. This is Phillips’s 22nd jail booking since February of 2013.

30 year old Malcolm Richmond of Bryan was arrested with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading arrest with prior convictions. This is Richmond’s 12th jail booking since February of 2014.

Click below to hear comments from BPD officer Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan police arrest five local men on multiple charges” on Spreaker.