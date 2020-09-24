Bryan Police Arrest Brenham Man For Shoplifting More Than $1,200 Of Merchandise At The West Bryan Walmart

A Brenham man is accused of shoplifting merchandise from the west Bryan Walmart valued at $1,265.88.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, an officer and a store employee watched 42 year old Joshua Clay pick up what turned out to be 25 items.

The list of recovered merchandise included a $299 dollar robot vacuum, a $29.77 bundle of toilet paper, and a variety of clothing, bedding, and laundry items.

The arrest report also noted Clay has three prior theft convictions…two in Harris County and one in Fort Bend County.

Clay is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.