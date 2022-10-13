Bryan Police Arrest A Woman And A Man She Calls To Pick Up Her Dog

A Bryan woman arrested on a burglary charge asks Bryan police if she can call someone to pick up her dog.

The man who comes to get the dog is arrested on multiple charges.

41 year old Nacole Buendel is accused of taking metal and wire from a construction site.

She is also jailed on a Madison County charge of failing to appear on a drug charge.

56 year old Thomas Blanchard of Bryan was arrested on warrants charging him with theft and criminal mischief and new charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and evading arrest.

Both were still in jail Thursday morning following their arrests on Tuesday night.

Blanchard, who was booked for the 20th booking in 16 years, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.

Buendel, who was booked for the 15th time in nine years, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000 dollars.