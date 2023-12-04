Bryan Police Arrest A Man For The Fourth Time This Year On Multiple Warrants

A Bryan man is out of jail after being booked for the 53rd time in 14 years.

32 year old Mercellous McGee was arrested for the fourth time this year on multiple arrest warrants from local courts.

Last Thursday (November 30), McGee was picked up on ten warrants from Bryan municipal court. Online jail records say he was released to community service on five warrants and to pay fines later on five other warrants.

McGee was also released after posting bonds after he was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Online jail records also show McGee was arrested January 30th for 33 municipal court warrants, February 10th on 15 warrants from Brazos County district courts, and July 13th for eight warrants from municipal court.

Additionally, McGee is awaiting 11 trials in Brazos County district court. Eight are on misdemeanor marijuana charges.

And online court records show McGee pleaded guilty in 15 district court cases dating back to 2009.