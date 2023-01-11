Bryan Police And EMS Response To A Vehicle Burglary And Attempted Theft Of The Vehicle

Five Bryan police officers and a Bryan fire department ambulance responded to a report of a woman who said she was under the influence of narcotics.

That was after she is accused of trying to steal a SUV, then left on foot with the key fob and the victim’s cell phone.

According to the BPD arrest report, the suspect was not able to drive away even though the engine was running. That is because the SUV’s remote start system kept the transmission in park.

After two of the officers found the suspect, she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Then 34 year old Stephanie Sechelski of Bryan was taken to jail on charges of vehicle burglary, misdemeanor theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The victim told officers according to the arrest report that when she ran into her house to get away from Sechelski, the victim unlocked the front door to the house but forgot the keys when she entered the home.

The victim also reported that Sechelski tried to get into her home before and after trying to drive away in the victim’s SUV.

Sechelski, who was booked on Monday, remains held as of Wednesday morning on bonds totaling $19,000 dollars. Those bonds includes charges from an April 2019 traffic case and a December 2022 drug case.