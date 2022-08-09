Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies First Request To Grant An Exception To The City’s Residential Neighborhood Conservation Ordinance

For the first time, the Bryan planning and zoning commission (P&Z) is asked to consider granting an exception in the city’s neighborhood conservation district regulations to allow more than two unrelated residents in a home.

P&Z unanimously voted against granting a conditional use permit following a public hearing on August 4.

The applicant, Sam Hosch, said he and wife were not aware of the restriction when they bought the five bedroom and three bathroom house for their college aged children and the children of close family friends.

City planning administrator Randy Haynes said there was not an option to place limits on the requested conditional use permit. And city staff recommended denying the request.

Ten neighboring homeowners spoke during the P&Z public hearing in opposition, stating that would set a precedent that would result in “Aggie Shack” rental housing.

