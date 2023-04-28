Bryan Motorcyclist Is Killed After Being Struck By A Car

Bryan police continue to investigate what is the first fatality crash on Texas Avenue since the installation of center medians.

Thursday afternoon, a northbound motorcycle was struck by a southbound car that was in the left turn lane and attempting a turn onto Mitchell, which is a couple of blocks north of Villa Maria.

The motorcyclist, 18 year old Felix Fernandez-Salazar Jr. of Bryan, was wearing a helmet.

BPD reported the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision closed Texas Avenue for more than four hours.

Original story, April 27 2023:

Bryan police is investigating a Thursday afternoon collision where a motorcyclist was killed and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision took place in the 2700 block of South Texas, which is north of Villa Maria in the area of Readfield Meats and the Kettle restaurant.

BPD initially reported the collision on social media around 4:30 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., South Texas remained closed as officers continued their investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist who died has not been released.