Bryan Midtown Park Update Presented At This Week’s City Council Meeting

Monday’s Bryan city council workshop meeting included an update on the construction at Midtown Park.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 23, 2020 Bryan council workshop meeting.

Most of the time was spent reviewing the latest details of the sports and events center (SEC).

While the final design won’t be completed until the spring of 2021, there was no opposition voiced to renderings that were shown of the SEC’s exterior design or any of the interior components.

The center is currently configured to accommodate eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts…both with bleacher seating…or 320 exhibit booth spaces.

The center can also be divided for half the number of basketball or volleyball courts while the other half can have a 60 by 40 foot stage and seating for 2,246 (not socially distanced) for an event.

The center would also have what was described as a separate “flex” meeting rooms, an arcade, party rooms, a concession area, and an e-sports room.

Construction is slated to start in the spring or summer of next year and be completed in the summer of 2022.

The council was also told:

Dirt work associated with widening and deepening the lake is supposed to be completed next spring.

Construction of the new lake dam is supposed to be completed next fall.

Construction of the entrance signage and landscaping is supposed to start in January and be completed next June.

Bids on building a two mile outer loop trial will solicited this winter.

And construction of Travis Park ballfields and parking is supposed to be completed next spring.

The council was told building permits on the Big Shots indoor golf and entertainment facility are ready for the developers to pick up. The council was told that construction is expected to take 11 months.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the presentation by city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark.

Listen to “Bryan city council receives Midtown Park update, November 23 2020” on Spreaker.