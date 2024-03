Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruiting a new businesses to town, Bryan’s improved bond rating, Legends Event Center, Texas Triangle Park, RELLIS, the façade grant that went to the owners of Shipwreck Grill, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.