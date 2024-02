Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about planning and zoning changes, his frustrations about Texas Avenue, working with TxDOT, parking in Downtown Bryan, the solution to the sewer lift stations, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

