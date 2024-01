Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about flood mitigation, power generation units, their business relationship with Texas A&M University, the new president of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, First Friday, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.