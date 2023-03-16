Bryan Mayor Apologizes For Holding A City Council Meeting During Spring Break Week

The end of Tuesday night’s Bryan city council meeting included an apology from mayor Bobby Gutierrez for holding the meeting during spring break week.

Gutierrez told city staff and the rest of the council that because he has no children, it’s just another work week to him.

He said by the time he figured out the meeting fell during spring break, it was too late to change the date.

Gutierrez, who is in his first year of being mayor, said it would never happen again.

