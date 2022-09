Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about last night’s tax rate vote, Councilman Brent Hairston’s opposition to the approved tax rate decrease, Bryan ISD’s new proposal to the planning and zoning commission, inflation concerns, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

