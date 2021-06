Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the RELLIS Fireworks and Drone Show, selling the Gibbons Creek power plant land, the Schulman family operating the Palace and Queen Theatres, the Phillips Event Center renovation, the Legends Event Center groundbreaking, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

