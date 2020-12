Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the city’s decision to help purchase the former Nutrabolt building, how it will be repurposed, how it will benefit the whole community, the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll, finishing up 2020, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.