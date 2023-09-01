Bryan Man Out Of Jail After Posting Bonds Totaling $256,000 Dollars Following Two Arrests In Eight Days

A Bryan man is out of the Brazos County jail after posting bonds totaling $256,000 dollars following two arrests in eight days.

21 year old Jeremiah Manley was released August 25, the same day of his arrest on charges of assaulting the same woman 18 times over a three year period. The victim of the domestic violence notified police after she moved to escape the abusive relationship. BPD arrest reports say on May 16, the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, causing bleeding from her right ear. Other attacks took place while she was pregnant from July of 2020 until March of 2021.

At the time of that arrest, Manley was out on bond on charges of endangering their young child when he shattered the back window of the woman’s car and evading arrest. In that incident, Manley was booked on August 17 and released on August 21.