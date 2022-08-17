Bryan Man On Parole Arrested On Drug Charges For The Second Time Since May And A Jail Inmate Awaiting Transfer To State Custody Arrested For Assaulting Another Inmate

Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.

A Bryan man in the Brazos County jail awaiting transport to a state prison is arrested for assaulting a jail inmate last Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, the inmate who was injured was taken to an emergency room where he had stitches to close a large gash between his eyes and across his nose. That’s after the victim was struck and kicked in a recreation room. 19 year old Jose Cardoza Jr., who had nothing to say according to the arrest report, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years on July 28 for a home burglary last Christmas Eve.