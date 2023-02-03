Bryan Man Jailed On A Probation Violation Charge From A 2013 Assault Of A School Resource Officer Now Accused Of Injuring Two Detention Officers

In May 2013, a Bryan man who was 17 struck a school resource officer. Since 2015, the man has been on probation.

Now, the Brazos County district attorney’s office wants to proceed with sentencing the man for five violations that includes failing to abide by unidentified rules and not paying mandated fees.

Prosecutors accuse Monteco Hill, who is now 27 years ago, of multiple violations since he pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant.

Additionally, Hill faces new charges after returning to jail on January 24.

On February 1, Hill is accused of assaulting two detention officers. According to sheriff’s office arrest reports, one of the two officers went to the hospital after he was struck and kicked in the head multiple times. The second officer was treated by the jail’s medical staff for abrasions and a cut.

Online jail records show as of Friday afternoon, Hill is held in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond on the probation violation charge. Bonds have not been set from what happened February 1, where Hill was arrested for aggravated assault of a peace officer and assault of a peace officer. And a $5,000 dollar bond was set related to a warrant accusing Hill of assault causing bodily injury on January 28.