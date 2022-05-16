Bryan Man Heading To Prison For A 2016 Armed Robbery Following Multiple Probation Violations

In July 2016, Bryan police officers were told four men were involved in a drug related armed robbery at an apartment complex.

Only one man was prosecuted. After he was placed on probation in 2018, he has admitted to six pages of violations.

According to Brazos County district court records, 26 year old Mark Davenport Jr. of Bryan failed 55 times to submit to drug and alcohol tests, consumed drugs and/or alcohol 28 times, assaulted a family member, failed to stay employed, and failed to complete 250 community service hours.

On April 13 (2022), Davenport entered a plea agreement and received a five year prison sentence. But Davenport did not report to the Brazos County jail until May 11.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office did not prosecute Davenport, according to a spokeswoman, because of an undisclosed conflict.

A special prosecutor was appointed. Washington County district attorney Julie Renken told WTAW News that Davenport was out on bond during the month between his plea and when he reported to jail.

Renken also said that charges were not filed against the three remaining suspects due to a lack of evidence.

No one was injured in the armed robbery nearly six years ago at the Saddlewood Club apartments on Wellborn Road.