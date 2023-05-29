Bryan Man Awaiting Trial On Multiple Criminal Charges Returns To Jail After A Weekend Arrest Inside The Northgate Parking Garage

Two men in the Northgate parking garage were caught urinating outside their SUV last Saturday.

According to College Station police arrest reports, the men were spotted by two off duty Navasota police officers working security.

The men then took off in the SUV, which eventually crashed into a garage support column.

That led to the driver being arrested for evading, DWI, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

27 year old Roy Arevalo Jr. of Bryan is also being held on a parole violation.

And his bonds on pending trial charges from last year of possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and evading were increased from $205,000 to $1 million dollars.

With the addition of charges from the arrest on May 27, Arevalo’s bonds total $1,028,000 dollars.