Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State

Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge.

According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.

It is the fourth time in 13 months Whitman has been booked in the Brazos County jail.

Online Brazos County court records show he is awaiting three trials on drug charges and a fourth for failing to identify himself to law enforcement.

The news release did not disclose the circumstances of Whitman’s arrest.