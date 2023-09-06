Bryan Man Awaiting Five Criminal Trials Arrested On New Charges

A 21 year old man from the Bryan area who is awaiting five criminal trials in Brazos County dating back more than two years returned to jail on charges from Brazos and Robertson counties.

A DPS arrest report says a trooper watching traffic on Saturday clocked a SUV on Highway 190 going 105 miles per hour.

The results of the driver’s breath alcohol samples measured more than twice the legal limit at .190 and .196.

The driver, Jeffrey Parish Jr., was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction and warrants from Robertson county charging him with family violence assault and interfering with an emergency call.

Parish was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $16,000 dollars.

Parish’s pending trials in Brazos County includes charges of DWI and family violence assault from March of 2021, misdemeanor drug possession in 2021 and 2022, and felony theft of a firearm in 2021.