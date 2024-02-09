Bryan Man Arrested For The Fifth Time In 15 Months On Drug Charges

For the fifth time in 15 months, Bryan police arrest a 21 year old Bryan man on drug charges.

BPD arrest reports say an officer made arrangements to buy marijuana Wednesday afternoon (February 7) in the parking lot of McDonalds between the Tejas Center and Sul Ross school.

A search of the car that followed the officer smelling marijuana led to finding four ounces of marijuana.

That resulted in the eighth arrest of Semaj Nelson in the last two years.

A four month old baby in Nelson’s car who was in an unsecured car seat was given to a family member. And a passenger was arrested for possessing marijuana.

At the time of Wednesday’s arrest, Nelson was out on bonds totaling $225,000 dollars on charges of possessing drugs, a gun, and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Friday afternoon (February 9), Nelson remains jailed in lieu of a $200,000 dollar bond on the new charge.

And online court records shows Nelson is awaiting six criminal trials, three involving drug charges, two involving unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one for unlawful carrying of a weapon.