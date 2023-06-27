Bryan Man Arrested for Firing Gun into Apartment Floor

A Bryan man was arrested Sunday after firing a gun into the floor of his apartment and damaging wooden fencing at the apartment complex.

According to the BPD arrest report, a resident at Saddlewood Apartments on Wellborn Road confronted her neighbor about missing keys.

That lead to 25 year-old Levernice Morgan II arguing with the neighbor and getting into a physical altercation with three men who knew the neighbor. After the fight, the three men got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

According to the arrest report, Morgan went into his apartment, grabbed his girlfriend’s gun and fired it into the floor.

Morgan was charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and criminal mischief for punching the wooden fence and causing damage.