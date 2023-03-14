Bryan Man Arrested for Evading and Drug Possession

A Bryan man goes to the Brazos County jail for the 29th time in 32 years.

Saturday morning, Bryan police responded to a concerned citizen call about a man sleeping in his vehicle parked in the area of Finfeather Road and F&B Road.

According to the BPD arrest report, when the officer asked 64 year-old Robert Leslie Bradshaw if he had any drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, he handed over his crack pipe. When asked if there were drugs in the car, Bradshaw tried to shut his car door.

Bradshaw was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.