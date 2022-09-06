Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License Has Six Prior Convictions And Is Awaiting Two Trials

A Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license with six prior convictions and awaiting trials in two other cases.

31 year old Anthony Tabares was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 23rd time in 13 years following his arrest Monday during the midnight hour near Henderson Park.

Bryan police officers were investigating gunfire, when according to the arrest report one of the officers saw Tabares’s car fail to make a complete stop at the stop line.

Before going to jail, Tabares was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s after the officer saw blood running from Tabares’s head to his chin.

Tabares is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.