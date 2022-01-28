Bryan Man Arrested On Charges Of Entering A Neighbor’s Home Just Before A Woman Walks Out Of The Shower

A Bryan woman who got out of the shower Monday afternoon sees a stranger walking from her bedroom towards her living room.

That led the woman to run into her bedroom, lock the door, and call 9-1-1.

Four Bryan police officers responded, finding the stranger in the bathroom holding two walking canes.

Officers determined the stranger entered the home through an unlocked window in a spare bedroom.

47 year old Juan Jose Juarez Jr., whose address is in the same fourplex, was arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

He was booked in the Brazos County jail for the 18th time in 16 years and as of Friday afternoon he remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 dollars.