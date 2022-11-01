Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time

A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years.

Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.

At the time of his latest arrest, Nelson was out on bond after being booked on assault charges on September 30 and June 19.

Nelson was also released early from prison. Online court records state Nelson was sentenced in December 2019 to ten years for possession of a controlled substance and escaping after he was arrested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Nelson remained in jail n lieu of bonds totaling $6,300 dollars on charges of making terroristic threats causing fear of imminent bodily injury and public intoxication.