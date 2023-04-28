Bryan Man And The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Make Plea Agreement On Six Crimes Against Children

A Bryan man who was indicted on a charge of inducing an underage girl to engage in sexual conduct makes a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

Online court records show 50 year old Wayne Silva pleaded guilty to attempted engagement and five counts of possessing child pornography.

Silva was sentenced to ten years in prison for the crimes that all took place in 2020.

The plea agreement requires Silva to register as a sex offender.

And Silva gave up his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.