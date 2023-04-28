Bryan Man And The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Make Plea Agreement On Six Crimes Against Children

April 28, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the entrance to the Brazos County courthouse, April 13 2016.
Photo of Wayne Silva from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Bryan man who was indicted on a charge of inducing an underage girl to engage in sexual conduct makes a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

Online court records show 50 year old Wayne Silva pleaded guilty to attempted engagement and five counts of possessing child pornography.

Silva was sentenced to ten years in prison for the crimes that all took place in 2020.

The plea agreement requires Silva to register as a sex offender.

And Silva gave up his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.